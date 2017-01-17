Woman finally reunited with mom after 23 years
Late Thursday night, Brandy Chapman reunited with her mom, Shelly Suzanne Jennings, for the first time in nearly 24 years. Their moment took place in a Salida motel, ending a search and a chapter of a story that captivated people from Oklahoma to Oakdale and beyond over the past month.
