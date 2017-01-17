Shea s been tracking her homeless mom...

Shea s been tracking her homeless mom across the US; now shea s tantalizingly close

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 3 Read more: Bellingham Herald

Brandy Chapman drove 22 hours from Oklahoma to Modesto to search for her mother, Sherry Suzanne Jennings, last seen by any family members in Modesto in 1994. Chapman hopes to find her mom, who suffers from mental illness compounded by drug abuse, and take her home to Oklahoma where she can be reunited with the family and receive free treatment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Xoxoxo 1 hr Xxx 87
Did you know?... Fri Israel Did 911 2
Review: Modesto Vacuum & Sewing Ctr (Jun '10) Fri Israel Did 911 6
Sheila Garcia Del Rio's scam artist Jan 11 What 3
News Utility candidates raking in campaign cash (Nov '13) Nov '13 Ted Donham 2
what happened to Rocky Lane and family? (Oct '13) Oct '13 just curious 1
News 6 Things To Do (Aug '13) Aug '13 ICANHAZSWEFFER 2
See all Salida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salida Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Stanislaus County was issued at January 21 at 8:17PM PST

Salida Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salida Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Salida, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,954 • Total comments across all topics: 278,135,214

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC