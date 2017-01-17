Shea s been tracking her homeless mom across the US; now shea s tantalizingly close
Brandy Chapman drove 22 hours from Oklahoma to Modesto to search for her mother, Sherry Suzanne Jennings, last seen by any family members in Modesto in 1994. Chapman hopes to find her mom, who suffers from mental illness compounded by drug abuse, and take her home to Oklahoma where she can be reunited with the family and receive free treatment.
Salida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Xoxoxo
|1 hr
|Xxx
|87
|Did you know?...
|Fri
|Israel Did 911
|2
|Review: Modesto Vacuum & Sewing Ctr (Jun '10)
|Fri
|Israel Did 911
|6
|Sheila Garcia Del Rio's scam artist
|Jan 11
|What
|3
|Utility candidates raking in campaign cash (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|Ted Donham
|2
|what happened to Rocky Lane and family? (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|just curious
|1
|6 Things To Do (Aug '13)
|Aug '13
|ICANHAZSWEFFER
|2
