2 men arrested for shooting in Livermore, third remains at large
Two suspects have been arrested but a third remains at large in connection with a shooting during an apparent drug transaction in Livermore last Tuesday night that left a victim in critical condition, police said. Officers who responded to reports of a shooting at 7:39 p.m. Tuesday found 28-year-old James Jewell of Concord suffering from a single gunshot wound in the area of Highland Avenue and Valley View Way.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.
Add your comments below
Salida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California Daily Sun ...
|6 hr
|Your Service Prov...
|1
|Oakdale man arrested for allegedly sneaking awa... (Jun '07)
|Dec 30
|Your Service Prov...
|8
|susan bender missing since 1986 (Jan '11)
|Dec '16
|Sarah Chupco
|16
|Sheila Garcia Del Rio's scam artist
|Nov '16
|Well Well
|2
|Alejandra Barboza (Nov '15)
|Nov '16
|Bandit
|2
|Two children among four found dead after mobile...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|unsolved. murders
|Nov '16
|unsolved
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salida Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC