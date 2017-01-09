2 men arrested for shooting in Livermore, third remains at large

Two suspects have been arrested but a third remains at large in connection with a shooting during an apparent drug transaction in Livermore last Tuesday night that left a victim in critical condition, police said. Officers who responded to reports of a shooting at 7:39 p.m. Tuesday found 28-year-old James Jewell of Concord suffering from a single gunshot wound in the area of Highland Avenue and Valley View Way.

