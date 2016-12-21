Shea s 70 with cancer; her husband ha...

Shea s 70 with cancer; her husband has had 7 strokes, so she takes 2nd job to pay bills

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: The Fresno Bee

To take her mind off the pain and to offset the costs of chemotherapy, 70-year-old Beverly Pedersen of Modesto has turned her love of wreath-making into a small online business. Deke [email protected] Beverly Petersen, who is fighting cancer, has always made seasonal wreaths but now has started selling them to offset her medical bills.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
susan bender missing since 1986 (Jan '11) Dec 6 Sarah Chupco 16
Sheila Garcia Del Rio's scam artist Nov 29 Well Well 2
Alejandra Barboza (Nov '15) Nov 25 Bandit 2
Two children among four found dead after mobile... Nov 23 openmind693 1
unsolved. murders Nov '16 unsolved 1
News Homeless Modesto Men Headed for Trial (Apr '08) Nov '16 Your Service Prov... 28
Did you know?... Nov '16 Your Service Prov... 1
See all Salida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salida Forum Now

Salida Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salida Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Salida, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,160 • Total comments across all topics: 277,304,976

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC