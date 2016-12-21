Shea s 70 with cancer; her husband has had 7 strokes, so she takes 2nd job to pay bills
To take her mind off the pain and to offset the costs of chemotherapy, 70-year-old Beverly Pedersen of Modesto has turned her love of wreath-making into a small online business. Deke [email protected] Beverly Petersen, who is fighting cancer, has always made seasonal wreaths but now has started selling them to offset her medical bills.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Salida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|susan bender missing since 1986 (Jan '11)
|Dec 6
|Sarah Chupco
|16
|Sheila Garcia Del Rio's scam artist
|Nov 29
|Well Well
|2
|Alejandra Barboza (Nov '15)
|Nov 25
|Bandit
|2
|Two children among four found dead after mobile...
|Nov 23
|openmind693
|1
|unsolved. murders
|Nov '16
|unsolved
|1
|Homeless Modesto Men Headed for Trial (Apr '08)
|Nov '16
|Your Service Prov...
|28
|Did you know?...
|Nov '16
|Your Service Prov...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salida Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC