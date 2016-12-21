A phone call from her daughter. Then,...

A phone call from her daughter. Then, a fatal blaze.

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Nov 25 Read more: The Fresno Bee

The remains of four people were found amid the charred remains of a home ravaged by fire Tuesday south of Modesto. Stanislaus County Sheriff's deputies are on scene Wednesday .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
susan bender missing since 1986 (Jan '11) Dec 6 Sarah Chupco 16
Sheila Garcia Del Rio's scam artist Nov 29 Well Well 2
Alejandra Barboza (Nov '15) Nov 25 Bandit 2
Two children among four found dead after mobile... Nov 23 openmind693 1
unsolved. murders Nov '16 unsolved 1
News Homeless Modesto Men Headed for Trial (Apr '08) Nov '16 Your Service Prov... 28
Did you know?... Nov '16 Your Service Prov... 1
See all Salida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salida Forum Now

Salida Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salida Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Salida, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,160 • Total comments across all topics: 277,305,008

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC