Meet your 2017 Miss Virginia contestants
The three-day event at the Berglund Performing Arts Center will include performances of talent, interviews with the judges, evening wear, fitness in swimwear and an onstage question relating to each contestant's platform.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|duane w
|2 hr
|curious
|3
|Panhandlers in Roanoke
|Sat
|The man
|5
|Review: Roanoke Coin Exchange (Jun '09)
|Sat
|Julius C Garcia
|42
|Roanoke is a dangerous place to live
|Sat
|Julius C Garcia
|1
|Comfort Inn, Airport
|Sat
|Julius C Garcia
|4
|Roanoke man, woman arrested for prostitution in... (Mar '12)
|Sat
|Julius C Garcia
|27
|wwf
|Fri
|Bert
|2
Find what you want!
Search Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC