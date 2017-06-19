Ballplayer Crushes Light-Smashing Hom...

Ballplayer Crushes Light-Smashing Homer, Just like 'The Natural'

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: Switched

Eloy Jimenez, pictured in spring training with the Cubs, showed why he is a major league prospect in the Carolina League Home Run Derby. Eloy Jimenez of the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, a Chicago Cubs minor league team, slammed the epic moonshot Monday, outlets reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
duane w 12 hr wintersnow 1
Review: Roanoke Coin Exchange (Jun '09) Mon carolinaborn 41
wwf Sun The truth 1
Johnny watts Sun Star 101 2
My telephone rings constantly Sun Mister100 6
Comfort Inn, Airport Sun Bert 2
Nikki Lee Hooper Jun 17 HAha 11
See all Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salem Forum Now

Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Salem, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,300 • Total comments across all topics: 281,892,639

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC