Virginia Bear Locks Himself in SUV, H...

Virginia Bear Locks Himself in SUV, Honks to Alert Owner

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 15 Read more: Southern Living

Ryan McClanahan heard his car horn honking outside of his Salem, Virginia home while getting ready for work. When he went outside to see what was going on, he saw a black bear inside his Honda Pilot with all of the doors closed and locked.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southern Living.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Alan Ward commentary on graduates 14 hr Manual Labor 1
Nancy J. Horns commentary in Roanokes Paper May 18 Bill A Williams 1
Divert Foreign Aid May 17 Bert Wytheville 1
Men are perverts but women are not ? May 17 Big Artie Johnson 2
Review: Slocum's Appaloosa Ranch (Sep '08) May 17 Big Johnson 40
Commentary May 16, Roanoke paper May 17 Bert Prilman 3
B*tch at Lakeside Kroger 1:30am May 16 Charles Mansuun 2
See all Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salem Forum Now

Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Salem, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,747 • Total comments across all topics: 281,163,094

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC