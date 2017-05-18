This Virginia Home Owner Figured Out That Best DIY Trick For Scaring Off Bears
There are few things in this world that will scare off a bear determined to find some dinner. Turns out that clowns just might do the trick, which begs the question: does anyone know if bears have read Stephen King's It ? A Salem, Virginia resident posted a video to his YouTube channel showing off the ingenious solution for keeping bears out of his trash bins.
