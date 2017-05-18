This Virginia Home Owner Figured Out ...

This Virginia Home Owner Figured Out That Best DIY Trick For Scaring Off Bears

Tuesday May 16

There are few things in this world that will scare off a bear determined to find some dinner. Turns out that clowns just might do the trick, which begs the question: does anyone know if bears have read Stephen King's It ? A Salem, Virginia resident posted a video to his YouTube channel showing off the ingenious solution for keeping bears out of his trash bins.

