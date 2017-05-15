Palmore Wins $5,000 on Lake Gaston

Palmore Wins $5,000 on Lake Gaston

JT Palmore of Blackstone, Virginia won the American Bass Anglers Ram Truck Open Series Virginia Division tournament held 5/13/2017 on Lake Gaston. Running out of Americamps in Bracey Virginia, JT weighed in five bass for 18.54 pounds.

