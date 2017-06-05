Neighbors hope for greater voice in t...

Neighbors hope for greater voice in the planning for Wood Haven Road site

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

Neighbors are seeking reassurances and a greater voice in the process as planning continues for a 106-acre tract of land on Wood Haven Road marked for economic development.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Roanoke checkpoints 6 hr TRUTH 1
My telephone rings constantly 13 hr TrollVanHelsing 2
Tim Kaine Tue Bert 2
Tim Kaine crying about losing election Tue Bert 1
Liz Stevens Jun 6 guest 1
Commentary Roanoke 4 June Jun 5 Kilroy was here 1
Eddie Wayne Mullins II A Thug Wanna Be (May '14) Jun 5 MzBee 7
See all Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salem Forum Now

Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Salem, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,859 • Total comments across all topics: 281,618,337

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC