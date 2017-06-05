Neighbors hope for greater voice in the planning for Wood Haven Road site
Neighbors are seeking reassurances and a greater voice in the process as planning continues for a 106-acre tract of land on Wood Haven Road marked for economic development.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roanoke checkpoints
|6 hr
|TRUTH
|1
|My telephone rings constantly
|13 hr
|TrollVanHelsing
|2
|Tim Kaine
|Tue
|Bert
|2
|Tim Kaine crying about losing election
|Tue
|Bert
|1
|Liz Stevens
|Jun 6
|guest
|1
|Commentary Roanoke 4 June
|Jun 5
|Kilroy was here
|1
|Eddie Wayne Mullins II A Thug Wanna Be (May '14)
|Jun 5
|MzBee
|7
Find what you want!
Search Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC