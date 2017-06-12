LSC Communications to Close Book Plan...

LSC Communications to Close Book Plant in Virginia

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: Printing Impressions

LSC Communications workers and their families in Salem, Va., likely won't be feeling very festive this Memorial Day weekend. That's because Chicago-based LSC Communications filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Act Notification Act notice May 22 that it intends to permanently close its Salem, Va.-based, 278,000-sq.-ft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Printing Impressions.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
My telephone rings constantly 10 hr Alphonso longate 5
Video world on Williamson Rd Gay/Bi meet up (Apr '15) Sun Lloyd 7
girl that works at Ramada Inn on franklin rd Jun 11 idontknow 1
Roanoke checkpoints Jun 8 TRUTH 1
Tim Kaine Jun 6 Bert 2
Tim Kaine crying about losing election Jun 6 Bert 1
Liz Stevens Jun 6 guest 1
See all Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salem Forum Now

Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Salem, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,335 • Total comments across all topics: 281,736,552

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC