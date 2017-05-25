Incentive agreement for West Salem Body Shop redevelopment heading to Salem City Council
Salem would offer a mix of tax rebates, fee waivers and a loan of up to $1.2 million to support the redevelopment of the old West Salem Body Shop building under an incentive agreement submitted for city council approval.
