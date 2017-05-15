Creepy Laughing Clown Doll Scares Bea...

Creepy Laughing Clown Doll Scares Bear Out Of Stealing Trash

Saturday May 13

The animal received a fright when it tried raiding the locked receptacle outside a home in Salem, Virginia, on May 2, reports UPI. As the bear attempted to tip the can over, it activated the laughing mechanism on a creepy clown doll that the can's owners had strapped to its side.

