Creepy Laughing Clown Doll Scares Bear Out Of Stealing Trash
The animal received a fright when it tried raiding the locked receptacle outside a home in Salem, Virginia, on May 2, reports UPI. As the bear attempted to tip the can over, it activated the laughing mechanism on a creepy clown doll that the can's owners had strapped to its side.
