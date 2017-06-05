CASEY: Comparison shopping for car in...

CASEY: Comparison shopping for car insurance? This website is a breeze

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 24 Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

Tuesday's column about Roanoke County resident Randy Palmieri and his skyrocketing auto insurance bill ended with some obvious advice: Everyone should shop around for the best deal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Commentary Roanoke 4 June 9 hr Kilroy was here 1
Eddie Wayne Mullins II A Thug Wanna Be (May '14) 16 hr MzBee 7
Pagans motorcycle gang (Jan '12) Sun Bert 30
STONEHENGE TOWNHOMES/CONDOS in Roanoke, Virgini... (Feb '15) Sun Ron 8
Is there any good woman out there (Aug '16) Sun Keith78williams ... 10
Tim Kaine Jun 3 No vote for Tim K... 1
Illegals need to be deported May 31 Lash Larue 1
See all Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salem Forum Now

Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Climate Change
 

Salem, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,782 • Total comments across all topics: 281,541,011

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC