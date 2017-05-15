Bear makes home in car of Salem family
A Salem, Va. man awoke to his car alarm, set off by a bear behind the wheel. SALEM, Va.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gene pry
|10 hr
|Brett Snodgrass
|2
|Kim Jong Un
|10 hr
|Brett Snodgrass
|2
|Where are all the Crazy Bitches at
|Sat
|Looking 4 a crazy...
|1
|Roanoke is a violent place to live
|May 13
|WeWuzKangz
|2
|Erica sirry
|May 12
|Real talk
|1
|Men are perverts but women are not ?
|May 11
|Simply put
|1
|Secret to paying for Health Care
|May 10
|Pee wee Herman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC