Bear behind the wheel
A Salem, Virginia family had an unusual start to their Thursday morning after they found a bear in their car. He looked out the window and saw it shaking and heard noises coming from the Honda Pilot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gene pry
|1 hr
|Brett Snodgrass
|2
|Kim Jong Un
|1 hr
|Brett Snodgrass
|2
|Where are all the Crazy Bitches at
|Sat
|Looking 4 a crazy...
|1
|Roanoke is a violent place to live
|Sat
|WeWuzKangz
|2
|Erica sirry
|May 12
|Real talk
|1
|Men are perverts but women are not ?
|May 11
|Simply put
|1
|Secret to paying for Health Care
|May 10
|Pee wee Herman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC