Salem holds first tax auction since 1982
For the first time in 35 years, an assortment of Salem properties was offered up for bid Wednesday in a tax delinquency auction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nikki Lee Hooper
|2 hr
|Hmmm
|6
|KRATOM help with pain (May '14)
|Sat
|Clara
|11
|Timothy Duncan
|Fri
|Naybob
|9
|Apple cider vinegat
|Fri
|Gypsystorms
|2
|I agree 100% With Roanoke Paper commentary arti...
|Apr 26
|Thomas Appleby
|1
|My wife likes Roanoke
|Apr 26
|Thomas Appleby
|5
|US Ships with Lazer Technology
|Apr 25
|Wayne Wilson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC