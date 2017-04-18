Romanian air base proving crucial as US hub ahead of major exercises

A team of Virginia-based soldiers is taking up residence at a strategic Romanian post this spring where they will manage the flow of large-scale troop deployments as the Army here prepares to intensify its operations in southern Europe. Elements of the 497th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, out of Salem, Va., arrived in Romania on March 28 and are taking over operations to ensure that hundreds of troops mobilized at the base are able to carry out their mission.

