Roanoke to hold public hearing on budget including new trash fee

Monday Apr 17 Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

Roanoke residents can sound off on the city's proposed $282.8 million 2017-18 budget - including a new solid waste management fee - during an April 27 public hearing.

