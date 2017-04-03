Roanoke County police ID man involved...

Roanoke County police ID man involved in Saturday standoff

Kyle David Waldron, 36, of Salem faces charges of felony assault and battery of a law enforcement officer, brandishing a firearm and reckless handling of a firearm, police said.

