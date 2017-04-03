Roanoke County police ID man involved in Saturday standoff
Kyle David Waldron, 36, of Salem faces charges of felony assault and battery of a law enforcement officer, brandishing a firearm and reckless handling of a firearm, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|China
|6 hr
|Trish
|1
|Social Security
|Wed
|Happy now
|1
|Stop Theft
|Apr 4
|bro daddy
|1
|Infertility help
|Apr 4
|LIlly Compton
|4
|Virginia Tech and tuition
|Apr 4
|Bert
|1
|Warner
|Apr 3
|Bert
|1
|MS ------13 Roanoke
|Apr 1
|Deputy Dog
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC