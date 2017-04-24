Jason Byrd, CPA, Named Parkridge East...

Jason Byrd, CPA, Named Parkridge East Hospital CFO

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 18 Read more: Chattanoogan.com

Mr. Byrd comes to Parkridge East Hospital from Salem, Va., where he had served as assistant chief financial officer since 2013 for LewisGale Medical Center, a 506-bed HCA facility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hi my name is Jessica 5 hr Wilbur 2
Commentary Roanoke Paper Rhon Kenigs 5 hr Wilbur 1
Ogden School Cave Sprieg Dist.No.4 (Jul '06) Sun Bill Self 2
When Travelling Apr 22 Retired crew member 1
Timothy Duncan Apr 21 Catching twenty two 7
Roanoke, Virginia Apr 21 Tom 4
Avoid home invasion/robbery Apr 21 Tom 1
See all Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salem Forum Now

Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Salem, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,354 • Total comments across all topics: 280,551,262

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC