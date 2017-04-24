Jason Byrd, CPA, Named Parkridge East Hospital CFO
Mr. Byrd comes to Parkridge East Hospital from Salem, Va., where he had served as assistant chief financial officer since 2013 for LewisGale Medical Center, a 506-bed HCA facility.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hi my name is Jessica
|5 hr
|Wilbur
|2
|Commentary Roanoke Paper Rhon Kenigs
|5 hr
|Wilbur
|1
|Ogden School Cave Sprieg Dist.No.4 (Jul '06)
|Sun
|Bill Self
|2
|When Travelling
|Apr 22
|Retired crew member
|1
|Timothy Duncan
|Apr 21
|Catching twenty two
|7
|Roanoke, Virginia
|Apr 21
|Tom
|4
|Avoid home invasion/robbery
|Apr 21
|Tom
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC