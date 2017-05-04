Girlfriend's on-air killing drives anchorman into politics
In this Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2015, file photo, WDBJ news anchor Chris Hurst pauses as he is overcome with emotion while holding a photo album that was created by fellow reporter and girlfriend Alison Parker, in Roanoke, Va. Hurst was living with Alison Parker when she and cameraman Adam Ward were fatally shot by a former co-worker while reporting for WDBJ-TV in August 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rubio calls Trump a con artist, mocks a small h... (Feb '16)
|6 hr
|inbred Genius
|156
|My telephone rings constantly
|6 hr
|Jonas Reed
|1
|Roanoke is a violent place to live
|6 hr
|Jonas Reed
|1
|Nikki Lee Hooper
|May 2
|Just saying
|10
|KRATOM help with pain (May '14)
|Apr 29
|Clara
|11
|Timothy Duncan
|Apr 28
|Naybob
|9
|Apple cider vinegat
|Apr 28
|Gypsystorms
|2
Find what you want!
Search Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC