Al Jones Sings Again coming soon
One especially gratifying aspect of bluegrass culture is the way we continue to honor the older members of the community, even as the younger performers generate most of the excitement in the music. A great example is Bobby Osborne, whose next album, Original , is among the most highly-anticipated new projects on the horizon this spring.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bluegrass Blog.
Add your comments below
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Apple cider vinegat
|2 hr
|Tony
|1
|I agree 100% With Roanoke Paper commentary arti...
|10 hr
|Thomas Appleby
|1
|My wife likes Roanoke
|10 hr
|Thomas Appleby
|5
|US Ships with Lazer Technology
|Tue
|Wayne Wilson
|1
|Hi my name is Jessica
|Tue
|Wilbur
|2
|Commentary Roanoke Paper Rhon Kenigs
|Tue
|Wilbur
|1
|Ogden School Cave Sprieg Dist.No.4 (Jul '06)
|Apr 23
|Bill Self
|2
Find what you want!
Search Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC