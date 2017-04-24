Al Jones Sings Again coming soon

One especially gratifying aspect of bluegrass culture is the way we continue to honor the older members of the community, even as the younger performers generate most of the excitement in the music. A great example is Bobby Osborne, whose next album, Original , is among the most highly-anticipated new projects on the horizon this spring.

