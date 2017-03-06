Yokohama Is Celebrating 100 Years in Business in 2017
Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd. opened for business with one facility and began producing rubber-based products such as belts, hoses and tires, in 1917. One hundred years later, Yokohama has evolved into a major $6 billion global brand, manufacturing technologically advanced, environmentally sensitive world-class products for a variety of industries such as automotive, marine, aerospace and even golf.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Modern Tire Dealer.
Add your comments below
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe King Danville Virginia
|Sat
|Joe King
|22
|David Carter of Roanoke
|Mar 3
|Unkle Tom
|1
|Review: Roanoke Coin Exchange (Jun '09)
|Mar 2
|Adam
|40
|Roanoke Paper John kern----Lincoln is dead
|Mar 2
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Wolf dogs are loyal pets, not wild animals (Oct '07)
|Feb 28
|Loopyapple1
|7
|Roanoke Paper
|Feb 27
|Julius Polomeric
|1
|Dwayne Weaver (Jan '15)
|Jan '17
|Old friend
|7
Find what you want!
Search Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC