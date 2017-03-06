Yokohama Is Celebrating 100 Years in Business in 2017

Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd. opened for business with one facility and began producing rubber-based products such as belts, hoses and tires, in 1917. One hundred years later, Yokohama has evolved into a major $6 billion global brand, manufacturing technologically advanced, environmentally sensitive world-class products for a variety of industries such as automotive, marine, aerospace and even golf.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Modern Tire Dealer.