Yokohama Is Celebrating 100 Years in Business in 2017

Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd. opened for business with one facility and began producing rubber-based products such as belts, hoses and tires, in 1917. One hundred years later, Yokohama has evolved into a major $6 billion global brand, manufacturing technologically advanced, environmentally sensitive world-class products for a variety of industries such as automotive, marine, aerospace and even golf.

