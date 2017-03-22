We hope you have Babson in your March Madness basketball bracket
The Babson Beavers, fresh off a huge comeback win vs. top-ranked and previously unbeaten Whitman on Friday, will face off against Augustana College in the Division 3 men's national basketball title game on Saturday, March 18 just after 6pm in Salem, Va.
