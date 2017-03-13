Salem police investigating death as suspected drug overdose
Salem police are investigating a man's death last week as a suspected heroin overdose, according to a search warrant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black lives matter?
|12 hr
|Bert
|3
|Looking for Bobby Taylor
|Tue
|Scenic
|1
|Opinion Roanoke Paper
|Tue
|Uncle Mervin
|1
|looking for Tom Foster
|Mon
|etownhung
|1
|18 yo looking for money and willing to anything (Feb '14)
|Mon
|Wendell Hall
|7
|Talecris Plasma
|Mar 12
|Fat mike
|6
|Hot Dogs in Roanoke
|Mar 8
|Disgusted
|7
Find what you want!
Search Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC