Roanoke Valley police departments launch task force to tackle drunken driving

Friday Mar 10

A total of six police officers from Roanoke, Roanoke County, Salem and Vinton will form the Sober on All Roads, or SOAR, Task Force, which was funded by a highway safety grant from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.

