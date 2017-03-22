Roanoke Valley legislators skeptical of GO Virginia
Dels. Sam Rasoul , Charles Poindexter, Chris Head, Greg Habeeb, Terry Austin and state Sens. David Suetterlein and John Edwards during the Legislative Wrap-Up hosted by Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce on Monday at Sheraton Roanoke Hotel & Conference Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|You cry about health care
|3 hr
|Harold Gilman
|1
|what has happened? No black problems/no police...
|3 hr
|Harold Gilman
|4
|Adult video store (Mar '12)
|22 hr
|Denny
|25
|Looking for Bobby Taylor
|Mar 19
|Just Sayin
|2
|Black lives matter?
|Mar 19
|Your friend Bert
|5
|Coyote round up--------
|Mar 18
|Agnetta Folkskog
|4
|Hot Dogs in Roanoke
|Mar 18
|Bert
|9
Find what you want!
Search Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC