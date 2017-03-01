Raymond E. - Cow Puncher' Peyton
Raymond E. "Cow Puncher" Peyton, 69, of Salem, Va., went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. Surviving are his wife, Brenda France Peyton; daughter April Peyton Collins and husband Russell; sons Paul Peyton and wife Rhonda Covey Petyon, and Nathaniel St. Clair; and grandchildren Abigail, Ally, Tanner, Michael, Kaitlyn, Austin, Trinity, Sara and Kalynda; loving stepdaughters Michelle St. Clair Dooley, Karen Jones and husband Steve, and Christie St. Clair.
