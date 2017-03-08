Man accused of robbing Roanoke banks faces numerous new charges
Two dozen new criminal charges have been brought against the Salem man who was accused last month of committing a set of Roanoke bank robberies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hot Dogs in Roanoke
|17 hr
|Disgusted
|7
|Are our representatives siblings involved in cr...
|Wed
|Uncle Mervin
|1
|Roanoke Paper
|Wed
|Uncle Mervin
|3
|Talecris Plasma
|Wed
|Uncle Mervin
|5
|Joe King Danville Virginia
|Mar 4
|Joe King
|22
|David Carter of Roanoke
|Mar 3
|Unkle Tom
|1
|Review: Roanoke Coin Exchange (Jun '09)
|Mar 2
|Adam
|40
Find what you want!
Search Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC