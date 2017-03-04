Kaine on report on wait times at VA m...

Kaine on report on wait times at VA medical centers

1 hr ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

U.S. Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina said Friday the new report by the Veterans Affairs Department's inspector general found 90 percent of the vets eligible to see private doctors because of long VA delays weren't getting the help they were due. The statement said that as of February 1st, more than 91 percent of appointments at the Salem VA Medical Center were scheduled within 30 days.

