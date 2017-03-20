Chief deputy joins race for Salem sheriff
Salem's chief deputy added her name to the mix Friday in the race to pick the city's next sheriff.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adult video store (Mar '12)
|Sun
|cocksucker4u
|24
|Looking for Bobby Taylor
|Sun
|Just Sayin
|2
|Black lives matter?
|Sun
|Your friend Bert
|5
|what has happened? No black problems/no police...
|Sun
|Your friend Bert
|3
|Coyote round up--------
|Sat
|Agnetta Folkskog
|4
|Hot Dogs in Roanoke
|Sat
|Bert
|9
|Roanoke how's it working?
|Sat
|Bert
|2
Find what you want!
Search Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC