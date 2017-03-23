Casey: The day Chuck Berry got arrested in Salem
When Chuck Berry didn't show up to court on the 1958 peeping Tom charge, Judge Norman R. Moore ordered the rock'n roll star's bond of $156.25 forfeited and sentenced him to 60 days in jail.
