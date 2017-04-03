2 plead guilty to Salem 7-Eleven robbery
The robbery occurred at the 7-Eleven in the 2000 block of Roanoke Boulevard in Salem early on July 2. Police said a store clerk told them a suspect came into the store a little after 5 a.m., showed a handgun, demanded money and fled with some cash in a dark SUV.
