Virginia House passes pared back broadband bill

Tuesday Feb 7

Del. Kathy Byron's hotly contested broadband bill, twice-revised and whittled down, passed Virginia's House of Delegates Tuesday. House Bill 2108 sailed through the House in a 72-24 vote with one abstention.

