Stephen Colbert taunts Trump with a picture of a little girl posing as the president
Stephen Colbert tapped into the president's reported sensitivity and tendency to care about appearances by showing a picture of a little girl - in bright pink dress, red tie and voluminous blond wig - pretending to be Donald Trump during Friday night's "Late Show." The idea appears to have been inspired by the president's distaste of the fact that his press secretary, Sean Spicer, was portrayed by a woman, Melissa McCarthy, on "Saturday Night Live."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sal Alinski
|10 hr
|Denny
|2
|Bowers right again
|13 hr
|John Emerson
|1
|Review: Bailey's Auto Sales (Jul '09)
|Thu
|Jamie Scott
|18
|Roanokes illegal aliens
|Thu
|Weldon Schiller
|1
|Steak N Shake
|Feb 14
|Bart Simons
|8
|Massage shops with happy endings
|Feb 14
|Denny
|2
|Illegal aliens in Roanoke
|Feb 11
|James Ridgeway
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC