Stephen Colbert taunts Trump with a picture of a little girl posing as the president

Stephen Colbert tapped into the president's reported sensitivity and tendency to care about appearances by showing a picture of a little girl - in bright pink dress, red tie and voluminous blond wig - pretending to be Donald Trump during Friday night's "Late Show." The idea appears to have been inspired by the president's distaste of the fact that his press secretary, Sean Spicer, was portrayed by a woman, Melissa McCarthy, on "Saturday Night Live."

