Second Democrat jumps into 8th District race
A second Democrat entered the 8th District House of Delegates race Wednesday with what he described as a centrist philosophy aimed at supporting entrepreneurship and helping those in need achieve independence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roanoke Paper
|16 min
|Uncle Mervin
|3
|Talecris Plasma
|18 min
|Uncle Mervin
|5
|Joe King Danville Virginia
|Mar 4
|Joe King
|22
|David Carter of Roanoke
|Mar 3
|Unkle Tom
|1
|Review: Roanoke Coin Exchange (Jun '09)
|Mar 2
|Adam
|40
|Roanoke Paper John kern----Lincoln is dead
|Mar 2
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Wolf dogs are loyal pets, not wild animals (Oct '07)
|Feb 28
|Loopyapple1
|7
Find what you want!
Search Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC