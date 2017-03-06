Second Democrat jumps into 8th Distri...

Second Democrat jumps into 8th District race

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

A second Democrat entered the 8th District House of Delegates race Wednesday with what he described as a centrist philosophy aimed at supporting entrepreneurship and helping those in need achieve independence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Roanoke Paper 16 min Uncle Mervin 3
Talecris Plasma 18 min Uncle Mervin 5
Joe King Danville Virginia Mar 4 Joe King 22
David Carter of Roanoke Mar 3 Unkle Tom 1
Review: Roanoke Coin Exchange (Jun '09) Mar 2 Adam 40
Roanoke Paper John kern----Lincoln is dead Mar 2 Concerned Citizen 1
Wolf dogs are loyal pets, not wild animals (Oct '07) Feb 28 Loopyapple1 7
See all Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salem Forum Now

Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
 

Salem, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,231 • Total comments across all topics: 279,401,181

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC