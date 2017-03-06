Opposition-organized town hall draws 200-plus, and plenty of...
Clare Sieffert of Roanoke, holding a sign, along with others participate in a People's Town Hall for Bob Goodlatte at the Charles R. Hill Senior Center in Vinton on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe King Danville Virginia
|Sat
|Joe King
|22
|David Carter of Roanoke
|Mar 3
|Unkle Tom
|1
|Review: Roanoke Coin Exchange (Jun '09)
|Mar 2
|Adam
|40
|Roanoke Paper John kern----Lincoln is dead
|Mar 2
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Wolf dogs are loyal pets, not wild animals (Oct '07)
|Feb 28
|Loopyapple1
|7
|Roanoke Paper
|Feb 27
|Julius Polomeric
|1
|Dwayne Weaver (Jan '15)
|Jan '17
|Old friend
|7
Find what you want!
Search Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC