Former Salem man imprisoned for 50 ye...

Former Salem man imprisoned for 50 years for threats

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 9 Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

A judge sentenced a former Salem man Thursday to 50 years in prison for threatening to kill federal judges and other prominent officials, a threat he repeated in court before he was led away for possibly the rest of his life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Illegal aliens in Roanoke Feb 11 James Ridgeway 1
Roanoke Paper left leaning opinions Feb 11 Patriot 1
Joe King Danville Virginia Feb 10 Dr Pepper 21
Carla Florina Feb 10 Need more rest rooms 1
Wytheville, Va. Feb 9 Martha 1
LGBTQ folk Feb 7 Denny 1
Crime rate is up in Roanoke Feb 7 Roanoke sucks 2
See all Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salem Forum Now

Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
 

Salem, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,408 • Total comments across all topics: 278,834,113

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC