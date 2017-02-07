Democrat to challenge Del. Greg Habee...

Democrat to challenge Del. Greg Habeeb in 8th District

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 3 Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

A Virginia Tech graduate student filed paperwork this week to oppose Del. Greg Habeeb in the 8th District House of Delegates race.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Crime rate is up in Roanoke 5 hr Jack Pearson 1
Steak N Shake 6 hr Lester Budrow 6
what has happened? No black problems/no police... Mon Jeffery Cook 1
To Nora Elliot of Radford Mon Home working 1
Review: Bailey's Auto Sales (Jul '09) Feb 4 Billy 17
Roanokes imigrants Feb 4 Billy 3
Hot Dogs in Roanoke Feb 2 Sylvia 6
See all Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salem Forum Now

Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. American Idol
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
 

Salem, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,154 • Total comments across all topics: 278,643,397

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC