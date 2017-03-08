Challenger enters Salem sheriff's race

Challenger enters Salem sheriff's race

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 23 Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

Jacob Carroll, a lieutenant in the Roanoke County Sheriff's Office, filed late last week to challenge Sheriff Ric Atkins.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Are our representatives siblings involved in cr... 17 min Uncle Mervin 1
Roanoke Paper 4 hr Uncle Mervin 3
Talecris Plasma 4 hr Uncle Mervin 5
Joe King Danville Virginia Mar 4 Joe King 22
David Carter of Roanoke Mar 3 Unkle Tom 1
Review: Roanoke Coin Exchange (Jun '09) Mar 2 Adam 40
Roanoke Paper John kern----Lincoln is dead Mar 2 Concerned Citizen 1
See all Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salem Forum Now

Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Wall Street
 

Salem, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,931 • Total comments across all topics: 279,405,734

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC