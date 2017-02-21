Carter Family Fold hosts Cabin Creek Boys Saturday

Saturday, February 25th, 2017, at 7:30 p.m., the Carter Family Fold in Hiltons, Virginia, will present a concert of old time music by the Cabin Creek Boys. The Cabin Creek Boys play old time hillbilly music from the mountains of southwest Virginia and northwest North Carolina, performing at area festivals, fiddlers' conventions, square dances, and other community events.

