Andrew who? The famous Virginian you ...

Andrew who? The famous Virginian you might not know

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 20 Read more: Fredericksburg.com

This statue of Andrew Lewis stands outside the Salem Civic Center. Born in Ireland, he came to Virginia around the age of 12 when his father fled legal troubles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bowers right again 10 hr Agnetta Folkskog 2
Talecris Plasma Feb 20 Dr Phil 3
Roanokes illegal aliens Feb 18 Lol 2
Sal Alinski Feb 17 Denny 2
Review: Bailey's Auto Sales (Jul '09) Feb 16 Jamie Scott 18
Steak N Shake Feb 14 Bart Simons 8
Massage shops with happy endings Feb 14 Denny 2
See all Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salem Forum Now

Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Death Penalty
 

Salem, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,013 • Total comments across all topics: 279,073,832

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC