VDOT encourages motorists to avoid traveling today as snow continues to fall
As snow continues to fall in Southwest Virginia, VDOT urges motorists to avoid traveling today due to slick road conditions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hot Dogs in Roanoke
|15 hr
|Orphelius Pontiac
|1
|Roanoke paper commentary 12 Jan 2017
|15 hr
|A friend
|2
|Baby found in plastic box
|16 hr
|Martha
|3
|President 45#
|Wed
|truth
|2
|Lee Palmer ( In His Own Words!)
|Jan 9
|Bernie Wilson
|2
|Tim Kaine-----hahahahaha
|Jan 9
|Samantha
|6
|Dwayne Weaver (Jan '15)
|Jan 7
|Old friend
|7
Find what you want!
Search Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC