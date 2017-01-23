Salem looks to phase in cost of high ...

Salem looks to phase in cost of high school renovation

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 20 Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

A major renovation of Salem High School will have to be slowed down and split into phases to avoid overwhelming the city's budget, officials said Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
lookjng for Rob Jan 20 John Longendorfer 2
Joe King Danville Virginia Jan 20 Sleazy 19
Talecris Plasma Jan 20 Billy 2
Hot Dogs in Roanoke Jan 20 John Longendorfer 4
Jo Ann Hypes from Dublin-------------Commentary Jan 19 Johnathan Tabor 1
DAV Roanoke Jan 18 Leroy Price 1
Tim Kaine Jan 18 Johnny House 1
See all Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salem Forum Now

Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Salem, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,460 • Total comments across all topics: 278,193,753

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC