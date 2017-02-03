Salem firefighters get new breathing ...

Salem firefighters get new breathing equipment through federal grant

Tuesday Jan 31

Salem Fire & EMS Chief John Prillaman shows the department's new self-contained breathing apparatus packs, which are equipped with many more safety features than the 15-year-old equipment they replaced.

