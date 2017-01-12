Salem council approves incentive for ...

Salem council approves incentive for apartment restoration project

Monday Jan 9

The Salem City Council agreed Monday to earmark up to $350,000 to support the overhaul of a rundown apartment complex not far from the heart of downtown.

