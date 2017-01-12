Patient perception of provider concer...

Patient perception of provider concern impacts satisfaction

For patients with chronic pain receiving opioids, provider satisfaction is not associated with functional outcomes; however, patient perception of provider concern impacts perceived satisfaction, according to a study published online Jan. 13 in Pain Practice . Anthony Dragovich, M.D., from Blue Ridge Pain Management in Salem, Va., and colleagues examined the determinants of patient satisfaction and the correlation with recommended outcome measures in a private practice pain management clinic.

