Patient perception of provider concern impacts satisfaction
For patients with chronic pain receiving opioids, provider satisfaction is not associated with functional outcomes; however, patient perception of provider concern impacts perceived satisfaction, according to a study published online Jan. 13 in Pain Practice . Anthony Dragovich, M.D., from Blue Ridge Pain Management in Salem, Va., and colleagues examined the determinants of patient satisfaction and the correlation with recommended outcome measures in a private practice pain management clinic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.
Add your comments below
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jan 16 Commentart from Sacramento, California
|Mon
|Ted Marx legal ci...
|1
|Hank Johnson
|Sun
|Charles Bougway
|1
|Hot Dogs in Roanoke
|Sun
|Dwight Semen
|3
|Roanoke paper commentary 12 Jan 2017
|Jan 12
|A friend
|2
|Baby found in plastic box
|Jan 12
|Martha
|3
|President 45#
|Jan 11
|truth
|2
|Lee Palmer ( In His Own Words!)
|Jan 9
|Bernie Wilson
|2
Find what you want!
Search Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC