It's time to sell cookies - and free the dogs
As a girl, Mama suffered through cookies, candy bar and magazine sales dreaming of the day she'd be grown up and relieved of those burdens of youth. Nowadays, however, adults are expected to sell their kids' merchandise at work and other places.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Franklin News-Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lookjng for Rob
|Fri
|John Longendorfer
|2
|Joe King Danville Virginia
|Jan 20
|Sleazy
|19
|Talecris Plasma
|Jan 20
|Billy
|2
|Hot Dogs in Roanoke
|Jan 20
|John Longendorfer
|4
|Jo Ann Hypes from Dublin-------------Commentary
|Jan 19
|Johnathan Tabor
|1
|DAV Roanoke
|Jan 18
|Leroy Price
|1
|Tim Kaine
|Jan 18
|Johnny House
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC